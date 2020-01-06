CES 2020: The latest from TCL, Toyota, Dell, AMD and more, live from Las Vegas

CES 2020

CES 2020 is where the technology year kicks off: It's a gigantic trade show (more than 170,000 attendees are expected) where the biggest names in consumer electronics converge on Las Vegas to show off the tech that will dominate our lives in the next decade. This year, we'll see everything from 8K TVs to digitally rendered people to sex tech -- and that's just for starters.

Yes, you wish you were here -- but CNET offers the next best thing. We're delivering four full days of live video programming from the show floor. Our coverage kicked off earlier today at 7:45 a.m. PT (10:45 a.m. ET, 3:45 p.m. UK), and will run for more than 10 hours, finishing up with the Samsung keynote at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. UK).

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

Live now:

12 noon PT: TCL press conference: China's TCL has become one of the top TV brands in the US in short time. We'll no doubt get a full update on the company's 2020 lineup -- and maybe a look at more product categories, too.

Coming up:

12:50 p.m. PT: LG booth tour live: It doesn't open to the public until Tuesday, but we'll be sharing a sneak peek at LG's booth from the Las Vegas Convention Center floor.

1 p.m. PT: Toyota press conference: With the North American International Auto Show now moved from January to June, CES is taking center stage for mid-winter auto announcements. We'll see what the world's largest automaker has to say at 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m. PT: Dell laptop preview: Get an in-depth preview of Dell's 2020 laptop lineup, no doubt including the all-new Dell XPS 13.

2 p.m. PT: AMD press conference: Intel's arch-rival will show its 2020 product slate.

2:50 p.m. PT: UBTech Walker Robot

3 p.m. PT: Hyundai Motor Company press conference: Flying car. Nuff said.

3:50 p.m. PT: Picnic Pizza Bot

4 p.m. PT: To be announced

5 p.m. PT: Sony press conference: Will we see a PS5 reveal, as rumored? Tune in to find out.

5:45 p.m. PT: Oral-B iO and Opte's Precision Wand

6 p.m. PT: Impossible Foods: The Impossible Burger was the big hit of CES 2019 -- now we'll see what the plant-based meat company is doing for an encore.

6:15 p.m. PT: Charmin: Ready for a robot that will deliver toilet paper to you on demand? We'll get a visit from the Rollbot.

6:30 p.m. PT: Samsung keynote: The company has no traditional press conference this year, but Samsung is delivering the first CES 2020 keynote, which caps a busy press day.

Earlier:

7:45 a.m. PT: LG press conference: LG teased its new 2020 OLED TVs, including its roll-up model that will retail for a whopping $60,000. See everything LG announced at CES 2020.

9 a.m. PT: CNET Editors: What to expect at CES 2020: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Jason Hiner and Roger Cheng offered a preview of the 2020 show, highlighting the early announcements and the overall themes of the show, and we got a sneak peek of the show floor under construction from Lexy Savvides and Claire Reilly.

10 a.m. PT: Panasonic press conference: Aside from new Technics noise-canceling true wireless headphones, a new OLED TV (unlikely to be released in the US) and a new gaming-friendly soundbar, Panasonic opted to talk up its sponsorship of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (featuring an on-stage appearance by gold medalist Michael Phelps) and its partnership with Disney, showing off an elaborate Star Wars-themed skit that touted the Panasonic laser projectors utilized in the company's Star Wars theme park rides.

11 a.m. PT: Hisense press conference: The Chinese manufacturer presented a much more polished CES press conference this year, detailing its 2020 lineup of quantum dot TVs and even a laser projector.

11:45 a.m. PT: LG Display: We got an exclusive deep dive on the latest OLED technology from LG's screen division, including some amazing curved and transparent screens that we'll likely see available later this decade.