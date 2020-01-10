CES 2020 sleep tech: All the products that will help you sleep better

CES 2020

If there was one health and wellness theme to take from CES 2020, it's that humans are really bad at sleeping. A ton of new products on display at the show in Vegas claimed that they'll help us fall asleep, stay asleep, track our sleep, and even train our brain to catch more z's. Headbands meant to track sleep, diagnose sleep issues, or teach you how to get better sleep were also common.

These products will enter the increasingly crowded field of sleep tech: Many apps (such as SleepScore, Sleep Cycle and Sleep Time) and fitness bands (including several Fitbit models, the Apple Watch, the Motiv Ring) can now track sleep patterns, as do smart mattresses and bedside sensors.

Here are some of the most interesting sleep tech products we saw at CES 2020. While some are already on the market, others are just prototypes for now.

Restore

Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

At CES, Hatch unveiled the Restore -- a device that combines sleep sounds, a bedside reading light, and a sunrise alarm to address our most common sleep problems, including falling asleep and waking up in the middle of the night. You can personalize the Restore via an app based on your sleep routine, with different sounds (like white noise, water or wind) and the option to wake up with a sunrise alarm and birds chirping. If you wake up in the middle of the night, you can set it so all you have to do is push a button, and it will take you through a sleep sounds routine again, a company spokesperson said at CES.

Restore will be available for purchase in early 2020. Pricing was not announced.

Climate360 smart bed

Julie Snyder/CNET

Sleep Number's new Climate360 smart bed -- announced at CES this year -- uses personalized temperature control to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night. The bed adjusts the temperature on each side throughout the night, warming and cooling based on the sleeper's natural cycle and preferences.

The bed is designed to create a routine that keeps you comfortable all night, a company representative told CNET. When you get into bed, the feet area warms up to help you fall asleep faster. As you go into a deep sleep, the bed cools down to lower your blood pressure and keep you restful. In the morning, the bed slowly starts to warm up.

The Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed is expected to be available in 2021. It will cost $8,000. International pricing isn't available, but that's about $6,100 or AU$11,600.

Urgonight

The Urgonight is a padded headband that connects to an app to measure your EEG, and uses games to teach you how to control the brain waves that impact sleep. The device uses neurofeedback therapy to show you a real-time display of your brain activity, with the goal of teaching you how to identify and change behaviors through different exercises. It's designed to be used for 20 minutes a day, three days a week.

The device is meant to bring technology that would normally only be available in a sleep lab into your own bedroom, Guirec Le Lous, CEO of parent company Urgotech, told CNET. The Urgonight headband will be available in June, and will cost $500, according to the company.

Read more: Sleep better at night by using this headband to train your brain during the day

Dux smart bed

Sarah Tew/CNET

At CES, Swedish company Dux debuted a smart bed that sneaks some AI power into your room with an Amazon Alexa-enabled Stelle-brand speaker found underneath it, to aid in your bedtime routine.

"We know those 15 to 30 minutes right before bed are so important, as you start to unwind and get ready to sleep," Ed Curry, president of Dux North America, said in a press release. "The partnership with Stelle is the first step in positioning Dux as a bedtime concierge that handles everything from dimming the lights and guiding your evening meditation, to changing the temperature for ideal sleeping conditions."

The bed will be available online and in Duxiana stores throughout the US this May. The king-sized version will cost $4,950.

Read more: CES: Screw it, here's a $5,000 Alexa bed

Ebb Therapeutics

Ebb

A racing, overactive mind is the root cause of sleeplessness, according to sleep doctor Eric Nofzinger, founder of Ebb Therapeutics. At CES, Ebb debuted its wearable sleep device: A fluid-filled headband that cools your forehead with an intelligent algorithm to help you maintain an optimal temperature range throughout the night and reduce brain activity. The headband starts at $349 and is available now.

SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband 2

Philips

Philips debuted the newest version of its SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband at CES, which taps consumer sleep data, research with sleep physicians, and feedback from early adopters to create a complete sleep experience. The headband now includes soundscapes to help you fall asleep, and a SmartAlarm that wakes you up in the lightest stage of sleep, within 30 minutes of their desired wake time. You can also track your REM cycle and sleep patterns via an app. The headband costs $400.

Muse S

Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

Announced at CES, the Muse S is a headband and app combo that calls itself "your personal meditation assistant." The headband is a multisensor meditation device that provides real-time feedback on your brain activity, heart rate, breathing and body movements to help you meditate more effectively. The S version also includes guided meditations specifically for sleep, along with responsive soundscapes to help you fall asleep faster.

"Meditation is an incredibly important skill that most people don't do because they don't know how to do it," a company representative said at CES. "Our goal is to help people solve the problem of how to meditate and what's going on in their mind and when they're doing it right."

Now playing: Watch this: Sleep Number's Climate360 smart bed has its own heating...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.