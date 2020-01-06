CES 2020 live from Las Vegas: The latest from Intel, Sony, Samsung and more

CES 2020

CES 2020 is where the technology year kicks off: It's a gigantic trade show (more than 170,000 attendees are expected) where the biggest names in consumer electronics converge on Las Vegas to show off the tech that will dominate our lives in the next decade. This year, we'll see everything from 8K TVs to digitally rendered people to sex tech -- and that's just for starters.

Yes, you wish you were here -- but CNET offers the next best thing. We're delivering four full days of live video programming from the show floor. Our coverage kicked off earlier today at 7:45 a.m. PT (10:45 a.m. ET, 3:45 p.m. UK), and will run for more than 10 hours, finishing up with the Samsung keynote at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. UK).

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

4 p.m. PT: Intel press conference

5 p.m. PT: Sony press conference: Will we see a PS5 reveal, as rumored? Tune in to find out.

5:45 p.m. PT: Oral-B iO and Opte's Precision Wand

6 p.m. PT: Impossible Foods: The Impossible Burger was the big hit of CES 2019 -- now we'll see what the plant-based meat company is doing for an encore.

6:15 p.m. PT: Charmin: Ready for a robot that will deliver toilet paper to you on demand? We'll get a visit from the Rollbot.

6:30 p.m. PT: Samsung keynote: The company has no traditional press conference this year, but Samsung is delivering the first CES 2020 keynote, which caps a busy press day.

Earlier:

7:45 a.m. PT: LG press conference: LG teased its new 2020 OLED TVs, including its roll-up model that will retail for a whopping $60,000. See everything LG announced at CES 2020.

9 a.m. PT: CNET Editors: What to expect at CES 2020: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Jason Hiner and Roger Cheng offered a preview of the 2020 show, highlighting the early announcements and the overall themes of the show, and we got a sneak peek of the show floor under construction from Lexy Savvides and Claire Reilly.

10 a.m. PT: Panasonic press conference: Aside from new Technics noise-canceling true wireless headphones, a new OLED TV (unlikely to be released in the US) and a new gaming-friendly soundbar, Panasonic opted to talk up its sponsorship of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (featuring an on-stage appearance by gold medalist Michael Phelps) and its partnership with Disney, showing off an elaborate Star Wars-themed skit that touted the Panasonic laser projectors utilized in the company's Star Wars theme park rides.

11 a.m. PT: Hisense press conference: The Chinese manufacturer presented a much more polished CES press conference this year, detailing its 2020 lineup of quantum dot TVs and even a laser-powered model.

11:45 a.m. PT: LG Display: We got an exclusive deep dive on the latest OLED technology from LG's screen division, including some amazing curved and transparent screens that we'll likely see available later this decade.

12 noon PT: TCL press conference: In just 5 years, China's TCL has risen to become one of the top 3 TV brands in the US. In addition to touting its latest big-screen displays (and Roku TV Ready soundbars), the company made a splash with several new phones, including a 5G model. The company also touted its TV's gaming agility, announcing that some 2020 models will meet the new THX Game Mode certification standard.

12:50 p.m. PT: LG booth tour live: It doesn't open to the public until Tuesday, but we got a sneak peek at LG's booth from the Las Vegas Convention Center floor, and the company's amazing 200-screen "OLED Wave" installation.

1 p.m. PT: Toyota press conference: Instead of a car, Toyota announced a city. The auto giant is creating something the "Toyota Woven City" on the 175-acre site of a former factory in Japan, which it will use as a lab for testing urban transportation.

1:30 p.m. PT: Alienware Concept UFO handheld gaming PC concept and Dell laptop prototypes: See the Alienware Concept UFO handheld gaming PC -- think a Switch-style PC that can play Halo -- unveiled for the first time on the CNET stage, along with some impressive Dell laptop prototypes, too.

2 p.m. PT: AMD press conference: Intel's arch-rival brought its A-game, debuting a slew of new Ryzen CPUs and new GPUs for 2020, as well as the 64-core Threadripper CPU.

2:50 p.m. PT: UBTech Walker Robot: Lexy Savvides looks at a unique service robot.

3 p.m. PT: Hyundai Motor Company press conference: Who needs cars when you can have a flying car? Hyundai's CES presser focused on the new S-A1 urban air taxi concept that it's developing in partnership with Uber.

3:50 p.m. PT: The Picnic Pizza Bot is exactly what it sounds like: Claire Reilly previewed this "robot" (really more like a mini assembly line) that makes pizza without human intervention.