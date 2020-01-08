CES 2020 day 3: Watch our final day of live CES coverage

We're well warmed-up for CES 2020 and with the press conferences out of the way, we can get on with poring over all the best, most exciting tech and trends from the show floor itself.
Our third day of live programming begins at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET, 5 p.m. UK, 4 a.m AEST) and will run for over eight hours, finishing up with our great gadget giveaway at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. UK, noon AEST).
How to watch CES Live
There are three ways to watch:
- Watch right here, embedded above.
- Watch on YouTube.
- If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.
CES Live coverage: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.
9 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily tech podcast hits the CES stage
9:30 a.m. PT: How to do it ALL: Live
10 a.m. PT: Best laptops of CES 2020
10:30 a.m. PT: Alphabet City
11 a.m. PT: Best of CES 2020
11:30 a.m. PT: Top smart home tech of CES 2020
12 noon PT: Roll Apple round table
1 p.m. PT: Pawn Star Rick Harrison on retro tech
1:30 p.m. PT: Hacking the apocalypse
1:45 p.m. PT: Best TVs of CES 2020
2 p.m. PT: All about the foldable Motorola Razr
2:30 p.m. PT: Facial recognition and the future of gambling
3 p.m. PT: Joe Montana and AARP
3:30 p.m. PT: Scavenger hunt
4 p.m. PT: Cracking Open: Samsung Q60R - 43-inch QLED TV
4:30 p.m. PT: Cracking Open: Rizmo toy
5 p.m. PT: Goodbye CES 2020!
5:05 p.m. PT: Great gadget giveaway
