CES 2020 day 3 live: The best TVs of CES, new Moto Razr and more

CES 2020

We're well warmed-up for CES 2020 and with the press conferences out of the way, we can get on with poring over all the best, most exciting tech and trends from the show floor itself.

Our third day of live programming begins at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET, 5 p.m. UK, 4 a.m AEST) and will run for over eight hours, finishing up with our great gadget giveaway at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. UK, noon AEST).

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

1:45 p.m. PT: Best TVs of CES 2020: TVs are always the highlight of CES, and CNET's resident television guru will walk us through the best sets of the show.

2 p.m. PT: All about the foldable Motorola Razr: The latest foldable phone will soon be on sale, and we've got a preview based on our earlier hands-on time with the unique device.

2:30 p.m. PT: Facial recognition and the future of gambling: Casinos are as much about security as they are about taking in money. But are you ready for slot machines and blackjack tables to recognize you on sight?

3 p.m. PT: Joe Montana and AARP: The 49ers great joins us on stage.

3:30 p.m. PT: Scavenger hunt: We're sending our staff on a chase throughout the convention to track down some key items.



4 p.m. PT: Cracking Open: Samsung Q60R: TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler pulls apart a 43-inch QLED TV and shows what makes it tick.

4:30 p.m. PT: Cracking Open: Rizmo toy: If a TV isn't good enough for you, Bill will also take apart a Rizmo toy.

5 p.m. PT: Goodbye CES 2020! We'll see you back here in January, 2021.

Earlier: Time code / time of day

00:00 / 9 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily tech podcast hits the CES stage

00:30 / 9:30 a.m. PT: How to do it All, Live: Patrick Holland, host of CNET's DIY YouTube show, takes the stage.

01:00 / 10 a.m. PT: Best laptops of CES 2020: This year's show saw foldable screens and more coming to the laptop space. We'll see the best of the best on stage, with CNET's Jason Hiner and laptop guru Dan Ackerman.

01:30 / 10:30 a.m. PT: Alphabet City: Iyaz Akhtar and special guest Shannon Morse talk about everything that Google announced at CES 2020.

02:00 / 11 a.m. PT: Best of CES 2020: We round up the top products and trends of the entire show.

02:30 / 11:30 a.m. PT: Top smart home tech of CES 2020: Rich Brown and the CNET Smart Home team walk us through the latest and greatest smart home tech at the show.

03:00 / 12 noon PT: Byton CES keynote (replay from earlier this week)

04:00 / 1 p.m. PT: Pawn Star Rick Harrison on retro tech: We sit down with the host of History Channel's Pawn Stars and look back at the tech of yesteryear.

04:30 / 1:30 p.m. PT: Hacking the apocalypse