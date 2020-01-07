CES 2020 day 2: Watch our livestream from Vegas, all day Wednesday

CES 2020

CES 2020 is still going strong. Wednesday is the second day (of four) that the show floor is open in Las Vegas, and there's still plenty to see.

Read more: CES 2020 Press Day: Foldable phones, veggie pork and LG's $60K rollable TV

Wednesday's live programming kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET, 5 p.m. UK, 4 a.m. AEST) and will run for more than eight hours, finishing up with our round-up of the day's news at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. UK, noon AEST).

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

9:00 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily podcast catches you up to all the CES news so far.

9:30 a.m. PT: What's trending at CES with Flipboard

10:00 a.m. PT: FreePower Wireless Charging

10:30 a.m. PT: Interview: Andrei Iancu, Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office: CNET Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo sits down with the Director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.

11:00 a.m. PT: CNET en Español: Gabriel Sama, Juan Garzón and César Salza of CNET en Español lead a Spanish-language discussion of the most important news of the show so far.

11:30 a.m. PT: Giorgio Moroder interview: Roadshow's Tim Stevens interviews music legend Giorgio Moroder, who's adding some unique sound to the otherwise silent world of electric vehicle motors.

12:00 noon PT: AMD keynote (replay from Monday afternoon)

1:00 p.m. PT: Hands-on with Origin's Big O gaming PC

1:15 p.m. PT: Segway booth tour

1:30 p.m. PT: UltraSense Touch Interface

2:00 p.m. PT: Torture Test with the Vegas Golden Knights: What happens when you use your favorite mobile device as a hockey puck? We're about to find out.

2:30 p.m. PT: Plant-based Food Taste Test: New meat alternative products like Impossible Foods' pork and sausage products are already a big hit of the show. Now it's time to put these sort of plant-based foods to the ultimate (taste) test.

3:00 p.m. PT: The Future of Sports Betting: What better place than Las Vegas to look at the future of sports betting? CNET's Jeff Bakalar leads the discussion.

3:30 p.m. PT: Smart Balance rehab system: The Neofect Smart Balance is "a Dance Dance Revolution-like device for rehabilitation of your legs, balance and posture" -- and we're getting a live demo of it on the CNET stage.

4:00 p.m. PT: Sex Tech at CES 2020: No longer stuck in the shadows, sex tech has taken center stage at CES 2020. CNET's Ashley Esqueda and Caitlin Petrakovitz talk to Lora Haddock, CEO of Lora DiCarlo (maker of Osé, Baci and Onda) and Janet LIeberman-Lu, CTO and CPO of Dame Products, on the state of the sexual wellness industry in 2020 -- and where it goes from here.

4:30 p.m. PT: WTF: What the Future Live: CNET's future tech show hits the CES Stage with CNET's Jesse Orrall and Andy Altman.

5:00 p.m. PT: Best of CES, day 2: We end the day with a look back at the coolest stuff and biggest news of the day.