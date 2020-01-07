CES 2020 day 1 live: Giant Samsung TVs, foldable laptops, cat robots and more

CES 2020

Sunday and Monday were all about the warm-up for CES 2020 -- the press conferences and minishows like CES Unveiled and Digital Experience serve as the appetizers for the main course.

But today in Las Vegas, the show floor has finally opened, and the madness of one of the world's biggest trade shows fully begins. Our second day of live programming kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET, 5 p.m. UK) and will run for more than eight hours, finishing up with our round-up of the day's news at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. UK).

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

12 noon PT: Mercedes CES keynote (replay from Monday night)

1 p.m. PT: Wellness tech with Katie Couric and Maria Menounos

1:30 p.m. PT: Lenovo laptops

2 p.m. PT: Stern Pinball

2:30 p.m. PT: Reduit Beauty

3 p.m. PT: The Next Big Thing: Anticipatory Tech



4 p.m. PT: Samsung TVs and PCs

4:30 p.m. PT: Arcade1Up games

5 p.m. PT: Best of CES, Day 1: We round up the highlights of the first real day of the show.

Earlier: Time code / time of day

00:00 / 9 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily tech podcast hits the CES stage

00:20 / 9:20 a.m. PT: OnePlus Mobile

00:30 / 9:30 a.m. PT: Samsung booth tour: CNET's Lexy Savvides takes us to the center of Samsung's massive booth on the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

00:40 / 9:40 a.m. PT: Brainwave tech

01:00 / 10 a.m. PT: Ganker Bots: We get a hands-on demo of these tabletop battle robots.

01:10 / 10:10 a.m. PT: Intel's concept laptop

01:15 / 10:15 a.m. PT: Procter & Gamble booth tour

01:30 / 10:30 a.m. PT: Capstone smart mirror

01:35 / 10:35 a.m. PT: John Deere booth tour

01:45 / 10:45 a.m. PT: MarsCat robot

02:00 / 11 a.m. PT: Wowcube: If you thought Rubik's Cube was cool, check this out: The Wowcube's 4x4 squares are actually 24 small screens.

02:15 / 11:15 a.m. PT: Delta Airlines booth tour: How is the plane cabin adapting for the 2020s? We take a tour of Delta's CES booth to see how airline travel will be evolving in the next decade.

02:30 / 11:30 a.m. PT: Discussion: Is privacy dead? CNET's Dan Patterson and Cindy Cohn, Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, join Bridget Carey for an on-stage discussion on the status of privacy in 2020.

11:45 a.m. PT: Y-Brush