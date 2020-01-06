CES 2020 day 1: CNET is live from the show floor all day Tuesday

CES 2020

Sunday and Monday were all about the warm-up for CES 2020 -- the press conferences and minishows like CES Unveiled and Digital Experience serve as the appetizers for the main course. But today in Las Vegas, the show floor finally opens, and the madness of one of the world's biggest trade shows fully begins.

Our second day of live programming kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET, 5 p.m. UK) and will run for more than eight hours, finishing up with our round-up of the day's news at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. UK).

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

9 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily tech podcast hits the CES stage

9:20 a.m. PT: OnePlus Mobile

9:30 a.m. PT: Samsung booth tour

9:35 a.m. PT: Brainwave tech

9:45 a.m. PT: Ganker Bots

10 a.m. PT: Intel

10:15 a.m. PT: Procter & Gamble booth tour

10:20 a.m. PT: Capstone smart mirror

10:30 a.m. PT: John Deere booth tour

10:45 a.m. PT: MarsCat robot

11 a.m. PT: Wowcube

11:15 a.m. PT: Delta Airlines booth tour

11:30 a.m. PT: Discussion: Is privacy dead?

11:45 a.m. PT: Y-Brush

12 noon PT: Samsung CES keynote (replay from Monday night)

1 p.m. PT: Wellness tech with Katie Couric and Maria Menounos

1:30 p.m. PT: Lenovo laptops

2 p.m. PT: Stern Pinball

2:30 p.m. PT: Reduit Beauty

3 p.m. PT: The Next Big Thing: Anticipatory Tech



4 p.m. PT: Samsung TVs and PCs

4:30 p.m. PT: Arcade1Up games

5 p.m. PT: Best of CES, Day 1: We round up the highlights of the first real day of the show.