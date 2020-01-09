Dux

CES 2020

If you had "luxury bed" on your "where will Alexa end up next?" CES bingo card, then I have some terrific news for you, my friend. There is, in fact, such a bed at this year's show -- and a king-size version can be yours for the princely sum of $4,950.

I may be wrong, but aside from Alexa-enabled automobiles, I believe that's the most expensive "Alexa built-in" device that we've seen to date.

Enlarge Image Dux

The bed in question comes from Dux, a Swedish maker of luxury beds, and it'll be available in queen, king and California king sizes online and in Duxiana stores throughout the US this May. It takes the same, ultrafancy design the brand already sells in high-end bedding outlets around the world and sticks an Alexa speaker to the underside to sneak some unseen AI assistance into your bedroom.

"Too often tech is a distraction at bedtime, but with the launch of our bed that has Alexa built into it, we're changing that," said Ed Curry, president of Dux North America. "Our goal is to combine our expertise in sleep science with voice-activated technology that delivers seamless -- and effortless -- bedtime routines."

To that end, the brand also has an app now, and those bedtime routines support a decent mish-mash of smart home products, including the Molekule Air Purifier, the iRobot Roomba, and Philips Hue smart lights. Once you've crafted a routine, you can trigger those routines with a quick Alexa voice command. Talk about a platform bed.

Dux

As for the speaker, it comes from Stelle, a luxury smart speaker brand. No word on how it was designed to best pick up voice commands and put out clear sound from underneath your bed, but it isn't the company's first Alexa speaker, so presumably they know a thing or two about making the things.

"We know those 15 to 30 minutes right before bed are so important, as you start to unwind and get ready to sleep," Curry said. "The partnership with Stelle is the first step in positioning Dux as a bedtime concierge that handles everything from dimming the lights and guiding your evening meditation, to changing the temperature for ideal sleeping conditions."

Enlarge Image Dux

Aside from the built-in Alexa smarts, the bed promises responsive spring design that's the result of 90 years of sleep science. There's also a replaceable top pad, adjustable lumbar support and customizable leg designs and heights.

We'll keep an eye out for the new bed as our team scours the CES showfloor. As to whether or not we'll ever end up testing it at the CNET Smart Home, let me sleep on it and get back to you.