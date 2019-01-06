CES 2019: Watch the TCL press conference live, Monday, 12 p.m. PT

Livestream

Sunday and Monday at CES are jam-packed with announcements that set the stage for tech's biggest show of the year. That's especially true for Monday, Jan. 6: "Press day" is comprised of at least a dozen press conferences, including China-based TV maker TCL at noon PT (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. UK).

What to expect from TCL at CES 2019

TCL might not have the household cachet of a Samsung or Sony, but the No. 1 TV maker in domestic China is aiming to change that by continuing its strong push into the US market. Its sales of TVs in North America have grown a very healthy 60 percent each of the last two years, and in 2018 it moved into the No. 3 position in units sold, passing LG and trailing only Samsung and Vizio.

Its biggest sellers are inexpensive TVs that use the Roku operating system, our favorite smart TV platform here at CNET. But in 2018 it also delivered a TV with excellent picture quality, the 6 series, which earned our Editors' Choice award as the best TV for the money, period.

For 2019 expect TCL to continue its push into more expensive yet still affordable midrange models. It could also bring higher-end tech, like the 8K Quantum Dot TV it showed at IFA in Berlin, to its US models in 2019.

Moving beyond TVs, TCL showed a Roku-powered sound bar at last year's CES, although it never materialized. Maybe 2019 is the year for TCL to branch out from TVs into audio.

