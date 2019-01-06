CES 2019: Watch the Panasonic press conference live, Monday, 10 a.m. PT

Livestream

Before the CES 2019 show floor opens on Tuesday, Jan. 7, some companies are kicking things off with announcements on Sunday and Monday. About a dozen press conferences will take place during "Press day" on Jan. 6, starting at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. UK). Panasonic's press conference begins at 10 a.m. PT.

You can watch the complete press conference live here, where CNET will livestream video coverage from CES all day.

In the US market, Panasonic's brand has faded since the glory days of plasma TVs, which the company discontinued in 2013. But the Japanese giant has turned its attention more to smart home and battery technology, and it still has a huge presence in Las Vegas. Last year, Panasonic announced a range of new products, including OLED TVs, 4K Blu-ray players with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and two models in its Technics turntable line: the SP-10R and SL-1000R.

