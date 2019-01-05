CES 2019: Watch the Nvidia press conference live, Sunday, 8 p.m. PT

Nvidia will help kick off CES 2019 in Las Vegas on Sunday night with a presentation from CEO Jensen Huang. Expect updates from the chipmaker on gaming and auto tech. Less likely is any news on cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia became a big beneficiary of rise of crypto-mining, but faced a slump in sales when the crypto craze died down.

Huang is likely to focus on Nvidia's longer-term, bread-and-butter businesses, that include using its high-powered graphics chips for PC gaming (new spinoffs of the RTX 2080 are rumored) and auto technology and AI (the company has previously talked up its chips' support for both).

Huang's presentation kicks off at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET) at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

You can watch the complete press conference live here, embedded above.

CES 2019: Complete coverage