CES 2019: Watch the LG press conference live, Monday, 8 a.m. PT

The CES 2019 show floor opens on Tuesday, Jan. 8. But the Sunday and Monday before are jam-packed with announcements that set the stage for tech's biggest show of the year. That's especially true for Monday, Jan. 6: "Press day" is comprised of at least a dozen press conferences, starting at 8 a.m. PT sharp (11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. UK) with LG.
You can watch the complete press conference live here -- the beginning of CNET's all-day livestream video coverage from Las Vegas.
Note, too, that there will be a second big LG event later in the day. LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park will be delivering the first CES 2019 keynote at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a focus squarely on the future of AI. You can watch that live, too.
- Watch the keynote by LG's Dr. I.P. Park (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sydney)
- CES 2019: The schedule so far
What to expect from LG at CES 2019
LG has followed in its recent tradition of pre-announcing many of its biggest CES products in the days ahead of the show. Here's what the company has already confirmed:
- LG's 2019 TVs revealed: Alexa and Google Assistant, 8K OLED and more
- LG confirms full HDMI 2.1 support in 2019 TVs
- LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector delivers voice control for CES 2019
- LG's new 2019 sound bars include Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant
- LG Gram 17 and new 14-inch 2-in-1 are coming to CES 2019
- And, a key rumored release: LG's rollable OLED TV could ship in 2019
