CES 2019: Watch LG's keynote live, Monday, 6:30 p.m. PT

Ahead of the CES 2019 show floor opening on Tuesday, LG's president and CTO, I.P. Park, will discuss the evolution of artificial intelligence in a keynote presentation on Monday, Jan. 6.
The company says the keynote will offer "fresh perspectives on the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, while exploring how AI will impact the lives of consumers in the years ahead."
LG will also hold a press conference earlier Monday, at 8 a.m. PT. You can watch that here. It's the first of our live CES coverage from Las Vegas, which will run nearly all day, Monday through Thursday.
What to expect from LG at CES 2019
LG announced several of its products ahead of CES this year. Here's what's already been confirmed:
- LG's 2019 TVs revealed: Alexa and Google Assistant, 8K OLED and more
- LG confirms full HDMI 2.1 support in 2019 TVs
- LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector delivers voice control for CES 2019
- LG's new 2019 sound bars include Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant
- LG Gram 17 and new 14-inch 2-in-1 are coming to CES 2019
- And, a key rumored release: LG's rollable OLED TV could ship in 2019
