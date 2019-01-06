CES 2019: This cotton vest wants to predict your next heart attack before it's too late

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

When a heart attack strikes, it can seemingly come out of nowhere. And if you have chronic heart failure, being able to predict the next attack not only can be life-saving but empowering too.

Chronolife, a health tech company based in France, is hoping to help those who are diagnosed with chronic or congestive heart failure (CHF) to anticipate potential medical emergencies with its Chronolife vest. Appearing at CES 2019 (though it wasn't hooked up to anything and demoed no bio stats or data), the vest claims to measure six key physiological stats in real time, and combined with machine learning, it hopes to predict the likelihood of an oncoming heart attack. Its estimated retail price is €200 (about $228, £180 and AU$320 converted) and Chronolife plans to sell it to researchers, insurance companies and healthcare providers.

More than 5.7 million adults in the US have CHF according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and treating the condition involves US $30.7 billion in healthcare costs. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure are at risk of developing CHF, and about half who are diagnosed die within five years of diagnosis. Chronolife believes that being able to predict and prevent an attack with a subtle and comfortable device would improve the quality of life for individuals.

Made out of cotton and Lycra, machine washable and meant to be worn daily, Chronolife contains embedded sensors that keep tabs on things like the electrical activity of your heart, breathing, body temperature and general physical activity (including sudden movements like falling). This data is accessible to the user through an app, as well as healthcare providers who can look out for any troubling signs.

The vest doesn't require internet connection as it keeps tabs on your body, and its data will be saved in a secure cloud service. It doesn't require any charging and its sensors don't need to be removed in the wash.

Chronolife the company hopes to receive CE marking in March for the European market and FDA approval for the US this summer. Keep in mind that because it hasn't gotten approval from neither organization yet, and the fact that we weren't able to see a live demo for ourselves, it's best to take Chronolife's claims with a grain of salt. Regardless, it's also developing other preventive devices and clothing to predict sudden infant death syndrome, seizures caused by epilepsy and medical conditions related to sleep apnea.

