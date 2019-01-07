Nubia's latest phone is one for the gamers, despite its mouthful of a name.
The Red Magic Mars, much like the ASUS ROG Phone, comes sporting two touch-sensitive buttons located at the side that can be mapped to in-game buttons of a user's choice.
It also has an interesting look, with arrows at the rear pointing toward the 16 million LED strip and a hexagonal camera, flash and fingerprint scanner. It's pretty snazzy, and not what you'd find in your regular phones.
Of course, it wouldn't be a gaming phone with just looks (or LED strip), the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and a whopping 10GB of RAM for the highest-end model. Other specs include a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 pixels, but there doesn't appear to be a notch. To keep you gaming for hours, the phone also has a 3,800mAh battery and a liquid- and air-cooling system to keep things less toasty.
Camera wise, it has a rear 16-megapixel shooter, and a front 8-megapixel for selfies. There's also a pair of Bluetooth controllers if you want a more ergonomic gaming experience.
The phone will hit North America and Europe sometime this quarter for $399 (or about £310 and AU$560).
Quick specs
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Memory: 6GB/8GB/10GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB onboard storage
- Display: 6-inch full-HD+ (2,160x1,080 pixels)
- Camera: 16-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front
- Battery: 3,800mAh
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: CES 2019: Nubia's Red Magic Mars is a gaming phone with shoulder buttons
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.