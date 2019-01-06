CES 2019: The Hupnos sleep mask claims to keep your snoring in check

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Hupnos sleep mask wants to solve your sleep problems by quieting down your snoring partner. It looks like a hybrid between a sleep mask and a scuba mask that goes over your nose to control your breathing while you sleep.

The mask pairs with an app that listens to you while you sleep to determine whether or not you're starting to snore. Once it detects a snore, it uses its built-in accelerometer to determine your sleeping position and vibrates to get you to move to a less snore-inducing position. If that doesn't solve the problem, it increases the pressure when you exhale or Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) to help open up your airways and stop snoring.

The app doesn't asses the quality of your sleep, but it does keep track of your sleeping and snoring patterns over time. Users can also log other factors that could be contributing to their snoring like alcohol or exercise in the app.

The mask itself felt relatively comfortable when I tried it on, with its satin padded lining that doesn't press against your eyes, but the rubber module that went over my nose felt restrictive and smelled like the inside of a scuba mask. The vibration was strong enough to lull me out of sleep, but subtle enough to fully wake me and probably a much less violent move than what many of us do to our snoring spouse. And the EPAP feature was a lot less restrictive than I anticipated and just felt like someone slowing down my exhale.

I'm not sure I'd be able to sleep with it on, but then again I'm not a snorer (that I know of) and neither is my spouse, so maybe I'd feel differently if I was losing sleep over it.

The Hupnos sells for $179 (roughly £140, AU$250), but it's currently on sale for $120 on Indiegogo (roughly £95, AU$170). As always, please note that CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.

