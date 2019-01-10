CES 2019 day 3: Watch it live here

We may have lost the company payroll on the casino floor but that doesn't mean we don't still have a day of great events coming live from the CNET stage. You'll find us outside of the Tech West area at the Sands Expo Center. Can't join us here in Las Vegas? No problem: We're bringing our final day of live programming to you right here. (Today's livestream is embedded above.)

Be sure to catch up on the highlights from the show floor while you're here and head over to our dedicated CES homepage to find out about everything that happened here in Sin City. Who says "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" anyway?

CNET's CES 2019 live schedule: Thursday, Jan. 10

Here's what you can expect on today's broadcast, though note that the schedule below is subject to change. All times are in PT.

9:00 a.m.: The 3:59 Show

9:30 a.m.: Hottest Posts of CES

10:00 a.m.: Best Laptops of CES 2019

10:30 a.m.: Alphabet City with Iyaz Akhtar

11:00 a.m.: Focus on Phones: Foldable phones and 5G

11:30 a.m.: Top Smart Home Tech of CES 2019

12:00 p.m.: TBA

1:00 p.m.: The Top 10 products of CES 2019

1:30 p.m.: Best TVs of CES 2019

2:00 p.m.: Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott

2:30 p.m.: Tech for Good: Boyz II Men: Shawn and Sharonda Stockman

3:00 p.m.: Nope, Sorry with Jeff Bakalar

3:30 p.m.: Top Trends of CES 2019

4:00 p.m.: Cracking Open: MacBook Air 2018

4:30 p.m.: Cracking Open: Google Home Hub and Amazon Echo Show 2

Missed something? Note that you can rewind the stream and replay segments from throughout the day. We'll be breaking out highlights as separate videos, too.

