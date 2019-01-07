CES 2019: Bowflex's smart coaching app brings a digital trainer to your house

Angela Lang/CNET

Bowflex, makers of a wide range of fitness equipment, has something new for your home gym -- the Max Intelligence platform.

The Max Intelligence platform is an optional service that's compatible with Bowflex's Max Trainer M8 and M6 machines. The platform is supposed to act as a digital personal trainer in your home, keeping you motivated and adjusting your workouts for you based on your level of fitness.

Download the app for Android or iPhone -- it costs $14.95 per month or $149 per year -- and complete Bowflex's "fitness assessment." This gives the software a baseline to determine the length and difficulty level that's best for you.

It also claims predictive capabilities that are supposed to automatically adjust your next workout based on your previous one.

I got to try it out for myself and found the app fairly intuitive to navigate with straightforward workout stats and other data.

Services like this are part of a growing trend in fitness equipment -- tools to keep you motivated while you workout at home -- and it isn't the only home fitness device we've seen here at CES 2019.

Now playing: Watch this: Bowflex Max Intelligence coaches you through your workout

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.