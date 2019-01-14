CNET también está disponible en español.

CES 2019: Alexa will command Hamilton Beach's new drip coffee maker

Alexa and Hamilton Beach's latest drip brewer will create coffee at your command.

This new coffee maker from Hamilton Beach will accept voice commands from Alexa.

At CES 2019, Hamilton Beach had a pair of connected coffee makers on display. The newest one, the $79 Alexa-Enabled Smart Coffee Maker (Model 49700), will enjoy tight integration with Amazon's voice assistant. You'll be able to ask things like, "Alexa, is my coffee ready?" and "Alexa, when was my coffee brewed?" Alexa will then ping the brewer and provide an answer. You can also command the drip machine, via Alexa, to kickstart brewing.

The FlexBrew uses Kurig-style K-Cups or standard coffee grounds.

Another appliance, the $89 Hamilton Beach Wi-Fi Connected FlexBrew, links to your home Wi-Fi. That lets you control the brewer with the HB Connect mobile app.  Additionally, the coffeemaker supports Amazon Dash Replenishment. With it enabled, the machine will automatically order coffee before your supply runs dry. The FlexBrew either makes single-serve portions from K-Cup containers, or up to full pots (12-cup max) from ground coffee.

Hamilton Beach Alexa-Enabled Smart Coffee Maker

  • Model 49700
  • Price: $79
  • Availability: Q2 2019

Hamilton Beach Wi-Fi Connected FlexBrew Coffee Maker

  • Model 49968 
  • Price: $89 
  • Availability: Now

