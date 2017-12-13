CNET también está disponible en español.

The huge TV screens of CES 2018 are coming for you (The 3:59, Ep. 332)

We talk with TV guru David Katzmaier about QLED, Micro LED and OLED.

Today's podcast is all about the new TV tech expected at CES 2018, with David Katzmaier, who reviews televisions for CNET, discussing what people should pay attention to and what they can ignore.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

