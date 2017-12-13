Now Playing: Watch this: The huge TV screens of CES 2018 are coming for you! (The...

Today's podcast is all about the new TV tech expected at CES 2018, with David Katzmaier, who reviews televisions for CNET, discussing what people should pay attention to and what they can ignore.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The huge TV screens of CES 2018 are coming for you (The 3:59, Ep. 332) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo