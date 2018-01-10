After yesterday's deluge, clear skies returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday as CES rolled into its second day. Power, however, was another issue as a two-hour blackout plunged the Las Vegas convention into darkness. Though the halls were largely evacuated, some attendees still visited exhibitor booths while others took a break in the sun or searched in vain for a place to power their laptop. It seems that a transformer flashover, caused by yesterday's 1 inch of rain, was the cause.

A lack of power isn't the best scenario for a technology show, but CES wasn't about to pack up and go home. Here's what caught our attention on Wednesday. And if you missed the news from the last two days, check out Press Day and CES Day One wrap-ups.

