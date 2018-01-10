We're deep into CES now and CNET's programming continues, live from our dedicated stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above.
- 9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show
- 9:30 a.m. Samsung's Alana Cotton
- 10:00 a.m. Neotech's Robotic Glove
- 10:30 a.m. Gaming gear with Mad Catz
- 11:00 a.m. CNET en español
- 11:30 a.m. Fixing a Phone Screen
- 1:00 p.m. Phone case torture testing
- 2:00 p.m. Panel: Shopping and the Smart Home
- 3:00 p.m. Panel: Autonomous Cars: Getting from Here to There
- 4:00 p.m. "Guardians of the Galaxy" Pinball
- 4:30 p.m. Origin PC
- 5:00 p.m. Best of CES Day 2 (With Brian Cooley and Scott Stein)
We'll be back with a final slate of live programming all day Thursday.
CES 2018: Complete coverage of the world's biggest technology show from CNET.
The coolest new gadgets at CES 2018: Here are the best new announcements we've seen so far.
CES 2018
-
reading•CES 2018, day 2: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas
-
Jan 10•YouTube's AI is the puppetmaster over most of what you watch
-
Jan 10•Samsung Galaxy S9 unveiling reportedly set for MWC in February
-
Jan 10•Ford's Sync 3 now comes with Waze, and that's amazing
-
Jan 10•Comcast Xfinity adds home automation to X1 and xFi platforms
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.