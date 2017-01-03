CES 2017 press day 1: How to watch live

Up Next Millennials aren't going gaga for baby tech -- yet

CES superfans know that the press day that precedes the opening of the show floor is when most of the week's big news hits. But what's new for 2017 is that there are two press days. The traditional one, which starts with LG at 8 a.m. PT and ends with Nvidia after the sun has set is tomorrow (Wednesday, January 4).

But you can expect some big news today, too. And some of it you can watch live.

Fiat Chrysler (1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET): The Euro-American auto giant is expected to unveil its Portal minivan concept. Watch it live.

Qualcomm (2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET): The chip giant already leaked a tantalizing VR/AR combo phone from Asus. Expect more details on the company's next-gen Snapdragon 835 chip, too -- and hopefully some other surprises. (No livestream, but follow CNET for ASAP coverage of the news.)

CES Unveiled (5 p.m. PT): The first of the three "mini trade show" nights kicks off with Unveiled, a showcase of all range of tech, from mainstream to startup, familiar to ultraweird. (No livestream, but follow CNET.com and our social media accounts for coverage throughout the evening.)

Faraday Future (6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET): 2016's FFZero1 hypercar concept was pure vaporware in the best auto show tradition. But this year, we're expecting the unveiling of what's purported to be Faraday's first production electric vehicle. Watch it live.

Today's other CES news (so far)

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's Alexa has begun her CES trail of conquest, with compatibility announcements for Dish DVRs and a new Lenovo smart speaker -- with dozens more expected to come. (We're compiling them all.) A parade of laptops from Dell, Acer, HP and Lenovo have already been unveiled, too (and, for Lenovo, a new VR headset). Intel bowed updated Core-i processors, too.

And it's barely even lunchtime in Las Vegas.

See CNET's full CES 2017 coverage.