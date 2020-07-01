Census 2020 to begin nonresponse followup in limited areas starting July 16

US Census Bureau

Starting July 16, Census takers will begin conducting in-person interviews for households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 US Census. The endeavor will start in six cities, which include New Orleans, Kansas City, Mo. and Boise, Idaho, and will expand across the US. Though the bureau originally scheduled nonresponse followups to begin May 13, the date had to be pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enumerators will wear masks if they are required and will practice social distancing protocols.

Brett Pearce/CNET

Besides navigating through the coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 Census is unique from past years because it will be the first time census takers will use iPhones to conduct interviews and enter census information. Specifically, enumerators will have the iPhone 8 to read their prepared script, check their case list, log their hours and expenses and connect to the help center if they run into any issues.

To date, the self-response rate of the Census is 61.8%, which leaves about 56 million households left to visit in person, according to the bureau. For those who want to avoid a visit from the Census, there is still time to mail in paper responses, submit responses online at 2020census.gov or answer by phone at (844) 330-2020.