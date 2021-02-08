Cell service doesn't get much cheaper than this: $30 for an entire year

Red Pocket

Far too many people overpay for their phone service out of an overabundance of caution. You might think you need unlimited text or data "just in case," but if you spend most of your time soaking in Wi-Fi and don't text a whole lot, you can get by with less -- a lot less. For example, right now . That's right -- $30. For a year. That's $2.50 per month.

The kit includes a SIM card and works with both CDMA and GSM carriers, so this should work regardless of what phone you bring to the party (as long as it's unlocked).

I'll be honest: You won't confuse this for an all-you-can-eat premium plan -- you get 200 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and just 200 megabytes of data per month. But if your needs are modest, this could be perfect for you. After all, remember that we tend to spend most of the time awash in Wi-Fi, so the data is probably the least of your worries. The bigger question is if you can get by on 200 minutes of talk and 1,000 texts (and if you mostly use chat apps to text and make voice or video calls, the answer is probably "yes").

