Celestial illumination: Save $30 on a magnetically levitating LED lamp

Daily Steals

I love magnetically levitating globes -- they're science-fiction magic come to life in the form of a mesmerizing modern sculpture. But what happens if you take a levitating globe and add an LED light, turning it into a small desk lamp? You get one of these cool gadgets. Right now, you can , with prices ranging from $70 to $90. To get the deal, apply promo code CNETDECO at checkout.

There are some really cool lights in this collection. My favorites are the celestial globes, such as the , , and -- all priced at $90 with the code. But there are others as well, like a large LED ring and a cool sculpted dragonfly.

The floating lights are powered inductively, so there are no visible wires (except for the wall outlet that plugs into the base). Not only are you getting a solid discount on the Daily Steals price, but a little comparison shopping shows that the prices compare favorably with those of other retailers. Similar levitating globe lights run $100 on Amazon and $110 at Brookstone, for example.

