Black Widow takes out a room of men -- while tied to a chair. Gamora wins an electric sword fight with her sister Nebula. Okoye points a spear at her own husband after he charges her down on a rhino. The women of Marvel, needless to say, are fearless.

International Women's Month

The first National Women's Day was observed in the United States all the way back in 1909, many years before we'd celebrate Women's History Month. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8 to be National Women's History Week, and by 1987, Congress had passed a statute designating March as Women's History Month. We continue to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. Did we mention one or 100 times that's the day Captain Marvel, the first female-led film in the entire MCU, comes out?

Since the '90s, the United Nations has focused on an annual theme for International Women's Day. This year's theme is "Think equal, build smart, innovate for change." That's why it feels appropriate for us to look to the women of Marvel who've been working in innovative ways, both on screen and off screen, to get more seats at the franchise's proverbial table.

Captain Marvel setting the stage

Brie Larson will star as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. For anyone unfamiliar with Captain Marvel's backstory, check out GameSpot's comic book history of Captain Marvel. It feels like we've been waiting forever for the release of Captain Marvel (some of us since Iron Man came out in 2008), but the film is finally almost here.

Women of the MCU making magic

Captain Marvel may be taking the lead right now, but many other women have been key to making magic happen in the Marvel universe. CNET's Patricia Puentes talked to costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who just won an Oscar for costume design for Black Panther. Entertainment Tonight looks at the women of Wakanda, aka all the women behind Black Panther, making Oscar history. And there'll be much, much more Marvel flying your way starting next week.

