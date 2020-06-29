Celebrate the Twilight Saga by buying the whole series for $25 or any 1 film for $8

Summit Entertainment

Want to feel old? Try this on for size: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse -- you know, the third film in the angst-ridden glittery vampire series -- is officially 10 years old. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of a movie that seems like it couldn't possibly have been released more than about five years ago, Fandango Now has reduced the price of the five-film series. Right now, you can buy . That's all five films in 4K, down from the saga's usual price of $35.

If you'd rather nab only one or two of the movies, you can also buy them individually (by the time you get to three films at $8 each, you're better off buying them all as a bundle). Each one is also available in 4K and selling for $8 each, down from the usual price of $15.











You can also rent the saga for $13 or rent any of the movies for $4 each. But if you celebrate the anniversary that way, you'll need to rent them all over again the next time you want to watch Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner brood moodily.

