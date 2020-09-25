Celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rocky Horror Picture Show by buying it for $8

20th Century Fox

The Rocky Horror Picture Show turns 45 this week, and just thinking about it floods my mind with memories of attending risqué midnight showings of the cult classic very much without my parents' permission. Whether you're driven by nostalgia or experiencing the movie for the first time, you can rent or buy this movie pretty cheaply and celebrate the film's anniversary at home on the sofa this weekend.

The movie is available to rent for $4, or you can buy it for $8 via most streaming services -- the only exception is that it costs $10 to buy at YouTube.

If you choose to watch it, I suggest you start streaming at midnight; arriving in your living room in costume is optional. But no matter which you choose, be sure to check out Fandango's entertaining video about the history of midnight movies:

