Celebrate Psycho's 60th anniversary by buying it in 4K for $9

Paramount Pictures

Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film, Psycho, is now 60 years old -- the movie's general release was Sept. 8, 1960. What better way to celebrate the debut of this controversial film than by watching it, or a handful of other Hitchcock classics, in glorious 4K? Well, good news: You can buy from Fandango Now. That's down from the regular price of $14.

If you prefer, you can also find from Vudu.

It's nice to save 35% on the 4K version of Psycho, but I should point out that you can actually buy the movie a little cheaper. , for example, but it's not in 4K -- it's only HD. If you're going to buy the movie, I'd definitely opt for the higher-resolution edition, which I've only managed to find at Fandango and Vudu for this discounted price.

To celebrate the anniversary, Fandango Now and Vudu have three other Hitchcock classics in 4K for $9 each as well:













Of course, those movies might just whet your appetite for vintage Hitchcock, so if you want to see the whole selection -- for purchase or for rent -- check out the and all the .

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus could affect movies for years

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.