Celebrate Psycho's 60th anniversary by buying it in 4K for $9

Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film, Psycho, is now 60 years old -- the movie's general release was Sept. 8, 1960. What better way to celebrate the debut of this controversial film than by watching it, or a handful of other Hitchcock classics, in glorious 4K? Well, good news: You can buy Psycho in 4K for just $9 from Fandango Now. That's down from the regular price of $14.
If you prefer, you can also find Psycho in 4K for $9 from Vudu.
It's nice to save 35% on the 4K version of Psycho, but I should point out that you can actually buy the movie a little cheaper. Amazon Prime has it for $5, for example, but it's not in 4K -- it's only HD. If you're going to buy the movie, I'd definitely opt for the higher-resolution edition, which I've only managed to find at Fandango and Vudu for this discounted price.
To celebrate the anniversary, Fandango Now and Vudu have three other Hitchcock classics in 4K for $9 each as well:
- Buy Rear Window in 4K for $9 at Fandango Now
- Buy The Birds in 4K for $9 at Fandango Now
- Buy Vertigo in 4K for $9 at Fandango Now
Of course, those movies might just whet your appetite for vintage Hitchcock, so if you want to see the whole selection -- for purchase or for rent -- check out the whole Hitchcock collection at Fandango Now and all the Hitchcock movies at Vudu.
