Celebrate International Women's Day with these wonderful (and funny) tweets

International Women's Day

March 8 marks International Women's Day every year, a day to celebrate the achievements of women and raise awareness about gender equality. Plenty of people hopped on social media to observe the occasion, including actors and directors, from Margot Robbie to Ryan Reynolds to Taika Waititi. (Here are a host of movies and TV shows perfect to celebrate Women's History Month.)

Below you'll find their messages of support. Head to the International Women's Day site for more information, including how you can donate to different causes.

Meet Elizabeth Nyamayaro

She's a United Nations Senior advisor on gender equality, author and an award-winning humanitarian. Get to know Elizabeth Nyamayaro as she takes over Margot Robbie's Instagram account for IWD. "I can't wait for you to meet her and for her to share with us how we can all be part of creating a more gender equal world," Robbie wrote.

A shoutout from Ryan Reynolds



"Happy International Women's Day! Shoutout to local Women too. You're also pretty great," Reynolds tweeted.

The best shirt ever

Taika Waititi posted a picture of a crew member with a shirt saying: "Anything you can do I can do bleeding." The director is currently shooting Thor 4: Love and Thunder in Sydney, Australia, so we're assuming he snapped the pic from set.

Community Channel

It might not be March 8 yet in your part of the world, but it is in Australia, and what better way to celebrate by watching some of Aussie Natalie Tran's hilarious and relatable sketches on her Youtube channel, Community Channel.

Happy International Women’s Day!



Robert Irwin

Naturalist Terri Irwin's son Robert Irwin tweeted a Mother's Day-worthy post. "Thank you, Mum, for always being the biggest role model for Bindi and me and the most powerful woman I know."

The Good Place

Jameela Jamil, aka Tahani on The Good Place, interviewed Jane Fonda about social justice for IWD.

We'll add more to this post when more social media posts roll in.