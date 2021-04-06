Celebrate Game of Thrones' 10th anniversary with a $2 million dragon egg

HBO

What do you get the Game of Thrones fan who has everything? A Faberge dragon egg, of course.

Next week will mark 10 years since Game of Thrones first aired, and HBO is launching bits of content and merchandise to celebrate what it's calling the Iron Anniversary. Among the celebratory gimmicks are a new beer from Mikkeller and toys from Funko Pop, as well as the $2 million ruby- and diamond-encrusted egg.

Game of Thrones was first broadcast on HBO on April 17, 2011. It ran for 73 episodes through May 2019, overtaking the fantasy novel series by George R.R. Martin that inspired the series. Fans were ambivalent about the TV version's ending, but there's no doubting the seismic cultural influence the show had over the past decade.

Faberge/HBO

Starting April 10, HBO2 will show the entire series from icy start to fiery finish. If 70 hours of sex, violence and dragon-on-dragon action is a but much, HBO has assembled episode collections that follow particular characters or threads through the series:

Follow Daenarys on her journey from naive exiled royal to Mother of Dragons.

See Arya transform from Stark kiddo to ruthless killer.

Relive the rise of the Army of the Dead.

Battles! Just the battles!

Spoilers! All the biggest twists.

Behind-the-scenes documentaries and interviews have also been added to streaming service HBO Max.

If it's actually new Westeros-based action you want, spinoff show House of the Dragon is scheduled to begin filming this year. And the last book in the novel series is still coming... someday.