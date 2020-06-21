Celebrate Dad with a Google Doodle Father's Day card

Google

Sunday is Father's Day, the day we show a little extra love for Dad, one of the figures in our lives who helps prepare us for life. But life has thrown us a curve ball this year, making traditional Father's Day gifts tricky.

With the threat of coronavirus still hanging heavy in the air, keeping safe is paramount on everyone's mind. Many may be reluctant to get too close to other shoppers looking for a card or tie they might have to deliver while practicing social distancing.

Google understands this predicament and has created an interactive Doodle that lets you create your own digital art from your heart and then ship it off to the special mom in your life, all from the safety of your computer.

The celebration of fatherhood traces its roots back to 14th century Europe, but the first observance in the US wasn't held until the early 20th century, as a compliment to Mother's Day. Inaugurated the same year that we established an official day to celebrate moms, the first Father's Day in the US was held in West Virginia in 1908.

For almost as long as Google has been around, it's livened up its barebones search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Google Doodles have celebrated, among many other things, Pac-Man's anniversary, Copernicus' birthday, Mother's Day and the World Cup, as well as reminding us of lesser-known real-world heroes.

Like his traditional parenting counterpart, Dad serves as our real-world hero every day, so take the time today to let him know how much you appreciate him.

Happy Father's Day, dad.