Celebrate Christopher Nolan Day by buying classic movies at a discount

Inception was released 10 years ago this week, setting what was, at the time, a high water mark for filmmaker Christopher Nolan's career. I know he's not everyone's cup of tea -- his style has been criticized for being too cerebral and lacking an emotional center, while also sometimes suffering from being so meticulously constructed that they feel like more of an exercise in clever editing than rich storytelling.
To people who say that, I reply, "poppycock." And with his latest film Tenant slated for August 12, now's the time to catch up on some of Nolan's classics. Fandango Now is having a sale on most of Nolan's filmography as a part of its Flashbacks series, but it turns out that Fandango is not always the best deal in the Nolan-verse -- or at least other streamers sometimes tie Fandango. To help sort through the confusion, I've rounded up the best prices to purchase each of his major studio releases.
Inception
Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) enters people's dreams to extract information or "incept" ideas in what might be Nolan's most mind-bendingly complex film.
Buy Inception in HD for $7 at Amazon
Buy Inception in HD or 4K UHD for $8 at Fandango Now
Batman Begins
Christopher Nolan explored the origins of Batman (Christian Bale) in the movie that kicked off the Batrilogy.
Buy Batman Begins in HD for $10 at Amazon
Buy Batman Begins in HD or 4K UHD for $10 at Fandango Now
The Dark Knight
Everyone's favorite in the series, this film pits The Batman (Christian Bale) against a veritable force of nature -- The Joker -- with a stunning performance by Heath Ledger.
Buy The Dark Knight in HD for $9 at Amazon
Buy The Dark Knight in HD or 4K UHD for $9 at Fandango Now
The Dark Night Rises
Nolan ties up the Batman series by facing off Batman (Christian Bale) against Tom Hardy's Bane and the risk of nuclear obliteration.
Buy the Dark Night Rises in HD for $10 at Amazon
Buy The Dark Knight Rises in HD or 4K UHD for $10 at Fandango Now
The Dark Knight Trilogy
The three-film bundle is available at only a few streaming services, but if you want it in 4K UHD, there is only one practical option -- it's priced as high as $70 at Google Play right now which makes Fandango a steal.
Buy the Dark Night Trilogy in HD or 4K UHD for $25 at Fandango Now
Dunkirk
In this gripping but unusual World War II film, Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. But then the film plays with time and location in inimitable Christopher Nolan fashion.
Buy Dunkirk in HD or 4K UHD at Fandango Now
Interstellar
The Earth is dying and only space/time-hopping ex-pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) can travel through a black hole and save humanity in a film guaranteed to get science geeks arguing about physics.
Buy Interstellar in HD for $10 at Amazon
Buy Interstellar in HD for $10 at Fandango Now
Buy Interstellar in 4K UHD for $13 at Fandango Now
Memento
Leonard (Guy Pearce ) can't make new memories, so he goes through life only remembering his last few minutes. To keep the audience as off-balance as the protagonist, the movie unfolds both forward and backward in alternating, mind-bending scenes.
Buy Memento in HD for $7 at Fandango Now
The Prestige
Perhaps the finest film about magicians ever made, it takes artistic liberties with reality (magic tricks aren't divided into three acts ending with a "prestige," in case you were wondering) to tell what might be the most gripping story in the Nolan catalog. Also: David Bowie plays Nikola Tesla.
Buy The Prestige in HD or 4K UHD for $13 at Fandango Now
Insomnia
A hidden gem in the Nolan catalog, Insomnia follows Will Dormer (Al Pachino), a homicide cop sent to Alaska to lead a murder case, where he's undone by insomnia caused by the never-setting sun.
Buy Insomnia in for $5 at Amazon
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.
Discuss: Celebrate Christopher Nolan Day by buying classic movies at a discount
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.