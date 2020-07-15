Celebrate Christopher Nolan Day by buying classic movies at a discount

Buena Vista

Inception was released 10 years ago this week, setting what was, at the time, a high water mark for filmmaker Christopher Nolan's career. I know he's not everyone's cup of tea -- his style has been criticized for being too cerebral and lacking an emotional center, while also sometimes suffering from being so meticulously constructed that they feel like more of an exercise in clever editing than rich storytelling.

To people who say that, I reply, "poppycock." And with his latest film Tenant slated for August 12, now's the time to catch up on some of Nolan's classics. Fandango Now is having a sale on most of Nolan's filmography as a part of its Flashbacks series, but it turns out that Fandango is not always the best deal in the Nolan-verse -- or at least other streamers sometimes tie Fandango. To help sort through the confusion, I've rounded up the best prices to purchase each of his major studio releases.

Inception

Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) enters people's dreams to extract information or "incept" ideas in what might be Nolan's most mind-bendingly complex film.

Batman Begins



Christopher Nolan explored the origins of Batman (Christian Bale) in the movie that kicked off the Batrilogy.

The Dark Knight



Everyone's favorite in the series, this film pits The Batman (Christian Bale) against a veritable force of nature -- The Joker -- with a stunning performance by Heath Ledger.

The Dark Night Rises



Nolan ties up the Batman series by facing off Batman (Christian Bale) against Tom Hardy's Bane and the risk of nuclear obliteration.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

The three-film bundle is available at only a few streaming services, but if you want it in 4K UHD, there is only one practical option -- it's priced as high as $70 at Google Play right now which makes Fandango a steal.

Dunkirk

In this gripping but unusual World War II film, Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. But then the film plays with time and location in inimitable Christopher Nolan fashion.

Interstellar

The Earth is dying and only space/time-hopping ex-pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) can travel through a black hole and save humanity in a film guaranteed to get science geeks arguing about physics.

Memento

Leonard (Guy Pearce ) can't make new memories, so he goes through life only remembering his last few minutes. To keep the audience as off-balance as the protagonist, the movie unfolds both forward and backward in alternating, mind-bending scenes.

The Prestige

Perhaps the finest film about magicians ever made, it takes artistic liberties with reality (magic tricks aren't divided into three acts ending with a "prestige," in case you were wondering) to tell what might be the most gripping story in the Nolan catalog. Also: David Bowie plays Nikola Tesla.

Insomnia

A hidden gem in the Nolan catalog, Insomnia follows Will Dormer (Al Pachino), a homicide cop sent to Alaska to lead a murder case, where he's undone by insomnia caused by the never-setting sun.

