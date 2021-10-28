Cartoon Network video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

If you've ever watched animated series Craig of the Creek and wished you could replicate the cute hairdos on your own kid, celebrity stylist Kim Kimble is here to help you wash, style and go. Kimble just released the latest video in Cartoon Network's My Hairstory, a tutorial series aimed at amplifying the beauty of all hair types. Each episode is inspired by a hairstyle from the show -- Jasmine's high bun, for example, or Kit's braided pigtails.

"Black hair is versatile and Craig of Creek showcases that versatility," says Kimble, who has styled the tresses of none other than Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna and Oprah. "It's not very common to see the diversity of our hair in children's shows and if it is, our curl pattern isn't always truly highlighted."

Craig of the Creek -- which streams on HBO Max in addition to showing on Cartoon Network -- debuted online in 2018 and is now in its fourth season. The show follows precocious young Craig Williams as he and his best friends enjoy comical adventures at the neighborhood creek in their fictional suburban Maryland town. The show has won Emmy awards and a GLAAD Media Award (it features lesbian and non-binary characters). It was also nominated for a 2021 NAACP Image award.

In the videos, Kimble shares tips for maintaining healthy hair in addition to styling secrets. The last of the three-part series, released on International Animation Day Thursday, stars Joseph Barreto, aka Thelocbarber, styling son Josiah's hair into a super cool mohawk like the one Warpspeed rocks on the show.

The mohawk ends up looking effortless, but it doesn't seem simple to pull off. But Kimble stresses that anyone following the tutorials should put their own spin on the featured styles and not feel pressure to be pixel-perfect.

"The goal of the series," Kimble says, "is to empower others to create their own authentic version of popular hairstyles vs. achieving the exact look. When tackling the look, focus on having fun and producing an interpretative style that makes your child smile."