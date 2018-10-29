CDC won't discourage you from dressing chickens in costumes

Enlarge Image Amanda Kooser/CNET

Chicken owners faced some despairing news over the last week when it seemed like the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was warning them against poultry cosplay for Halloween.

But some news sources didn't get it quite right, so go ahead and break out the chicken-sized princess and superhero outfits.

The CDC issued an official statement last week to scratch out erroneous media reports about chickens and Halloween costumes.

"Despite news reports to the contrary, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not warned people against dressing chickens in Halloween costumes," the government agency said in no uncertain terms.

The CDC isn't exactly encouraging you to dress up your backyard poultry population, but the agency offered up a list of recommendations for safe handling of your feathered friends to avoid the spread of salmonella and other germs.

The CDC says you should wash up thoroughly after touching your chickens or anything in their environment. It also says the fowl should stay outside and that young children shouldn't touch or hold the birds.

"Don't kiss your birds or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth," the CDC warns.

If you're now eggcited about turning your hens into Halloween celebrants, then you might see if an Etsy seller could rush you some chicken tutus in time for Halloween Wednesday.