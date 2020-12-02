CDC shortens recommended quarantine period for coronavirus

Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the length of time people have to quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Where the recommended quarantine period has been 14 days, the CDC now says it's OK to curtail quarantine at seven days, provided a person tests negative and has no symptoms. Without a test, 10 days is acceptable, though people should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next four days.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the CDC recommends people get tested one to three days before traveling anywhere, and then get tested again three to five days after returning.

The new recommendations come as cases in the US are hitting new highs. More than 267,000 people have died so far. The CDC also underlined in November that a person can test negative for COVID-19 but also be in the early stages of infection.

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

