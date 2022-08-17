CDC Reportedly Plans Overhaul After Flawed COVID-19 Response

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly launching a revamp of its organization following criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday outlined a series of changes to the agency's senior leaders and staff that will prioritize action on public health needs and improve communication with the public, according to multiple media reports.

"For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations," Walensky reportedly said in a statement. "As a long-time admirer of this agency and a champion for public health, I want us all to do better."

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.