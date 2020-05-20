CDC releases detailed guidelines for reopening America

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for how to reopen the United States, Wednesday.

The plan lays out a multi-phase approach, as well as interim guidance for restaurants, bars, schools and the like to reopen while tracking and controlling the spread of the disease. It also covers topics like contact tracing, testing and monitoring for a reemergence of the virus.

"Widespread community mitigation combined with ongoing containment activities represents both an effective intervention for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and a serious threat to the economic well-being of the country and the world," the document says.

The CDC described three phases for reopening, each with criteria to meet before moving on to the next one. The criteria includes decreases in new cases, decreases in emergency department or outpatient visits for "COVID-like illness" and "robust" testing ability.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now over 4 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 1 million in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.