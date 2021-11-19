CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults

iStock/Getty Images

An independent panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Friday to recommend COVID-19 boosters for everyone age 18 and up who received Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, at least six months after their second dose.

Before the CDC's guidance is official, the agency's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will need to sign off on the committee's booster recommendation. She's expected to do so before the weekend.

Everyone who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at least two months ago was already eligible for a booster, as well as some people who got either mRNA vaccine at least six months ago and were at risk of severe COVID-19, or at high risk of transmission because of their work.

Last month, the FDA and CDC gave the OK for all adults eligible for a booster to "mix and match" and get any of three available COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose.

Earlier on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, clearing the booster doses for all fully vaccinated adults 18 and older. The move opens booster eligibility to millions more people and gives official backing to steps some were already taking.

The committee also voted to strengthen the COVID-19 booster recommendation for individuals age 50 and older. Currently, the CDC guidance uses the words "may" and "should" in its recommendation on who needs a booster, based on who would be most likely to benefit. If the committee's recommendation is accepted, the CDC will say someone who is 50 or older "should" get a booster, a younger age than the current recommendation that people age 65 or older "should" get a booster.

The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, but multiple studies show that the effectiveness of vaccines may start to decline after six to eight months. Previously, Pfizer and Moderna booster shots were authorized for some vaccinated adults, including people 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults at a high risk of infection due to their job, such as hospital workers, teachers or grocery store workers. All Johnson & Johnson recipients were also cleared for boosters last month.

Prior to Friday, at least 12 states were already encouraging all residents 18 and older to get a booster shot if they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago, or received their second Pfizer or Moderna shot more than six months ago.

