CDC expands guidance on who's at risk of severe illness from COVID-19

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevent on Thursday expanded its guidance on who's at risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, saying that "substantial number of Americans" face an increased risk.

The CDC warned that risk increases steadily as people age, removing its previous age threshold that said those over the age of 65 were at increased risk for severe illness.

The CDC also updated its list of underlying medical conditions that increase risk of a severe illness in adults, adding that the changes expand the number of Americans that fall into a "high risk" group.

The conditions are:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC noted that obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions, with about 40% of US adults having obesity. Officials said "the more underlying medical conditions people have, the higher their risk."

"Understanding who is most at risk for severe illness helps people make the best decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities," said CDC Director Robert Redfield in a release. "While we are all at risk for COVID-19, we need to be aware of who is susceptible to severe complications so that we take appropriate measures to protect their health and well-being."

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now over 9 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 2 million in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

The CDC urged American to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and wearing a cloth face covering or mask when around people you don't live with.