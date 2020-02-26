Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has spurred concern around the world, with many people looking for ways to stay healthy. On social media, one discussion that's cropped up has to do with facial hair and respirator masks. Why anyone is concerned whether their Van Dyke is compatible with a respirator mask isn't a matter of fashion, but function.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered up an impressive illustrated chart with myriad ways someone could trim a beard, mustache or other facial hair that allow for a tight seal when wearing a respirator. The chart, which was released in 2017 but surfaced again amid the coronavirus, is complete with styles like Zappa, Villain, and Zorro, along with old familiars like mutton chops, goatee and stubble.

"Facial hair that lies along the sealing area of a respirator, such as beards, sideburns, or some mustaches, will interfere with respirators that rely on a tight facepiece seal to achieve maximum protection," the post titled "To Beard or not to Beard? That's a good Question!" reads.

All this isn't to say facial hair is out -- styles like the soul patch, or any mustache (pencil, painter's brush or lampshade) are fine as long as they don't cross the mask's seal.

With the coronavirus, face masks are gaining attention given that one means of transmission is respiratory droplets -- as in, when someone coughs or sneezes. Demand for masks has made them harder to find online. One designer in San Fransisco has even created masks that could be printed with a photo of the portion of your face that would be obscured by the mask, that would be compatible with FaceID.

Since the illness was first reported to the World Health Organization on New Year's Eve, it's infected more than 80,000 people and claimed over 2,700 lives.