CBS is streaming the Apollo 11 moon launch for the 50th anniversary

NASA

CBS is letting you take a trip back to the moment the Saturn V rocket carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969.

The Saturn V traveled 250,000 miles. Aldrin and Armstrong walked on the moon for two hours four days later. Collins stayed in orbit.

The Apollo 11 crew brought back 22 kilograms (about 50 pounds) of lunar material, including rocks, modest core samples and that dusty lunar soil.

Check out the original broadcast from CBS with anchor Walter Cronkite here:



