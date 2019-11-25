CBS All Access to stream Nickelodeon programming in January

CBS All Access/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

CBS All Access, CBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, announced Monday that it's doubling down on children's programming. In addition to originals like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Danger Mouse and 1,000 other episodes of shows, Nickelodeon content will join the catalog in January, according to a release. The list of Nickelodeon shows that will stream on CBS All Access has yet to be released.

Subscribers can now stream Inspector Gadget, Healthcliff, Madeline, Bob the Builder and The Adventures of Paddington Bear, the company said.

CBS All Access' kids shows are all available commercial-free, and at launch, parental pin controls can be used to access CBS.com, the CBS app for iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV*, Roku and Xbox One. Compatible Apple TV devices include the 4th generation and newer. (Disclosure: CBS All Access, like CNET, is owned by CBS.)

"Bringing children's programming to CBS All Access is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers and now for their children as well," Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive said in a release. "We're bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children's programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon."

The news comes shortly after the debut of Disney Plus, Disney's family-focused streaming service that costs $7 per month.

Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom, which is set to merge with CBS next week.

