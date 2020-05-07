CBS All Access reboot will include on-demand news, sports and live events

CBS All Access

Streaming platform CBS All Access is getting a revamp this summer.

The platform, home to shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, will be expanding into on-demand news, sports and live events, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told investors Thursday, describing the upcoming rebrand and relaunch. (ViacomCBS is also CNET's parent company.)

"Audiences want entertainment on demand & news, sports & events live..We'll be the service that gives them what they want, how they want it, all in one place & at a great value. This will be a compelling foundational service for some & differentiated complement for others."-BB — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) May 7, 2020

"We're in the middle of transforming CBS All Access into this much more compelling product," Bakish said, also noting that more than 100 Paramount movies were added this week. All Access will also be expanding internationally in the next year. And there's a new user interface in the works.

CBS All Access is competing against a number of players in the subscription video arena, including market leader Netflix, as well as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock and Disney Plus. On deck to launch is AT&T's HBO Max.

All Access is available with ads for $6 per month or ad-free for $10.