Cave Story, one of the most beloved indie games of all time, is free right now

If you're a gamer -- or just consult the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. As 2020 draws to a close, it's worth taking a moment to be thankful for all the A-list games we've managed to scoop up this year, which include GTA V, Civilization VI, Hitman, Elite Dangerous and Watchdogs 2. This week, Epic is giving us a new gem: Cave Story, which could well be the most beloved indie game of all time. Usually selling for $12 on Epic, right now you can get .

Cave Story is an action-adventure platformer. As the game begins, you wake up in a dark cave with no memory of who you are or how you came to be there. You then arrive in Mimiga Village, occupied by the once-carefree Mimigas who are under siege from an evil scientist. Their fate lies in your hands.

From there, it's off to the races: You'll run, jump, shoot, fly and explore your way through a massive action-adventure inspired by 16-bit games.

Intrigued? You've got until the morning of Dec. 9 to claim Cave Story Plus for free. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

