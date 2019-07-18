The music from Cats, the Broadway musical-turned-movie, is critically acclaimed. But you try and put humans in cat suits, and fur sure, people are going to hiss and yowl about it.
The first trailer for the film came out Thursday, featuring such stars as Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench transformed into cats, complete with "digital fur."
To be fair, it's an almost-impossible task to blend humans and animals and make them not look like something out of the Island of Doctor Moreau. Social media users found the combination a bit unnerving -- especially since the actors almost look naked in their feline get-ups. "Somehow the people in Cats look more nude than if they were actually nude, and it's weird as hell," wrote Gavia Baker-Whitelaw.
Some couldn't resist comparing the reaction to Cats to the recent response when Sonic the Hedgehog revealed its own movie character. The reaction was so negative that Sony went back to the drawing board to fix the character's appearance. "(I don't know), I think Taylor Swift looks good in the Cats trailer," wrote Josh Kurp on Twitter, sharing a picture of the creepy, human-toothed Sonic.
Yes, there were Doctor Moreau comparisons. Joked author Cethan Leahy, "The new The Island of Doctor Moreau trailer looks very creepy but I'm not sure about all the singing."
And the size of the cat-actors when combined with the sets seems off to some. "I own a very small cat," wrote Emily Heller on Twitter. "She does not look this tiny on my bed."
Cats opens Dec. 20 in the US and UK, with no release date for Australia yet.
Discuss: Cats trailer features a litter full of scary human-cat hybrids
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.