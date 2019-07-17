Cats Movie: First look reveals giant world, cool fur tech and Taylor Swift in her element

Universal

Cats the movie is coming this December, but we're getting our first look this week. Ahead of the official trailer dropping on Friday, a behind-the-scenes video dropped on Wednesday showing the stars of the movie including Taylor Swift, Judy Dench, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson exploring the set and talking about their love of all things theatrical.

Go behind the scenes for a first look at #CatsMovie. Trailer this Friday. pic.twitter.com/NMnJjKubxw — Cats Movie (@catsmovie) July 17, 2019

In the preview, we get our first glimpse of the giant set complete with oversized chairs and bicycles, created by director Tom Hooper to give us a cat's-eye view of the world. The video also teases the technology that will digitally add fur to the actors bodies to transform them into their feline characters. The technique has apparently never been used before, and we can't wait to see the results when the full trailer arrives later this week.