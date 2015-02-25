Catch up on two seasons of 'House of Cards' in nine minutes

The hit Netflix political drama "House of Cards" returns for its third season Friday, and scores of binge-watchers already have their weekends planned.

It's been a year since Season 2 landed on Netflix, so you'd be forgiven if you forgot everything that happened to President and First Lady Underwood last season. To get you ready for Season 3, Benny and Rafi Fine, aka TheFineBros on YouTube, released a new video Tuesday that crams everything that happened in Seasons 1 and 2 of "House of Cards" into one nine-minute supercut.

The video uses fun visual aids to explain details about the characters and events of "House of Cards" so far, and could be the next best thing to spending 22 hours re-watching every episode from the first two seasons.

Watch the entire FineBros video at the top of this post, then prep yourself for what should be an epic drama-filled season now that Frank Underwood is running the country. "House of Cards" Season 3 lands on Netflix Friday.